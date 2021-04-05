PDP Hails Former Kogi Governor, Idris, On Turbanning As Jakandan Sokoto

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has congratulated Alhaji Ibrahim Idris, the former Governor of Kogi State, on his turbanning as the Jakandan Sokoto by His Eminence, Sultan Muhammed Abubakar Sa’ad, the Sultan of Sokoto.

In a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party described the turbanning of Alhaji Idris as Jakandan of Sokoto as well-deserving given his exceptional patriotism and sacrificial contributions towards the unity, stability and economy of our nation as a political leader as well as an entrepreneur in critical sectors of our national economy.

The statement reads, “Alhaji Abubakar Idris stands out as a detribalised Nigerian and one of the leading lights in the collective pursuit of democratic tenets of inclusiveness, rule of law, equality, transparency, mutual respect and good governance at all levels of national participation.

“As the governor of Kogi state, Alhaji Idris remains unmatched with his unprecedent massive infrastructural development as well as empowerment of citizens in every sphere of life.

“Furthermore, Alhaji Idris remains a pillar and stabilizing force for our great party, the PDP at the national, north central and state (Kogi) levels. He has remained exceptionally humble, accessible and loyal to the cause of our party despite his attainments.

“The PDP family therefore felicitates with Alhaji Idris for this honour and pray that God will continue to bless him with more wisdom and strength as he serves our nation and humanity at large.”