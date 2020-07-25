PDP Has The Capacity To Build Edo State, Says Decampees As They Switch Party

As the September 19 gubernatorial elections in Edo State approaches the stakes are high for the incumbent Governor Godwin Obaseki who is seeking reelection as more people across different wards in the state defect to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

The PDP had on Saturday received some key members from several ward in the state as they declared their interest to join the party and support the governor whose achievements according to them was difficult to ignore, hence they have decided to join and support him achieve more in the rebuilding of the state.

The Decampees formerly in the All Progressives Congress, APC, were led by some leaders of their party to the PDP across different wards in Oredo Local Government Area.

While declaring their decison to join the party leader of the APC in Oredo Ward 3, Comrade Fidelis Owen, led thousands of APC members to the PDP, reaffirming their support for the second term aspiration of Governor Obaseki and his deputy, Philip Shaibu saying they believe the party has the capacity to Governor the state effectively.

Oredo Ward 11 also witnessed mass defection as leaders of the APC, in Oredo Ward 11, Mr. Tony Alile and Mr. Hon Godwin Igbinoba led other leaders, executives and members of the party to the PDP.

Owen explained that they were pitching tent with the PDP because of its capacity and the performance of the party’s flag-bearer, Governor Godwin Obaseki.

“We have decided to lead thousands of our members and executives to the PDP to support the governor’s second term bid because of his developmental strides across all sectors of the state. We’re confident that come September 19, 2020, Governor Obaseki will come out victorious”, he said.

The APC Oredo Ward 3 members that defected includes 19 ward executives, two local government executives, all political appointees in Ward 3, among several others and were received by the leader of the PDP in Ward 3, Prof. Faith Osama-Osadolor and the party’s chairman, Hon. Nelson Ogbonmwam.

In his remarks leader of the PDP in ward Osama-Osadolor said, “I want to welcome our brothers, sisters and fathers who hitherto were in APC but are here today for the burial ceremony of the APC. When one’s child is doing well, we must say it. We will produce unprecedented result for Governor Obaseki on September 19, 2020.

Oredo Ward 11 leader, Alile the during the ceremony lauded the efforts of Obaseki and stressed that he had transformed the state to a point visible to even them as critics of the government.

He said, “It has been development upon development in Edo State; even a blind man can see what Governor Godwin Obaseki is doing. The people that are against Governor Godwin Obaseki today don’t mean well for Edo State.

“That is why I decided with my teeming supporters and all executives and members of Oredo Ward 11 to join the PDP, because of the landmark achievements of the governor. We want to give him another four years to continue the good work” he added.

While receiving the defectors in Ward 11, the Oredo PDP Chairman, Oduwa Igbinosun thanked them for believing in the party and collapsing what they had before to join the PDP.

He said, “Obaseki has brought so much development into the state; he has tarred so many roads; he has completed so many projects while several others are ongoing and many more have been earmarked for construction.

“Look at the Secretariat Building, the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium and many more, it is a joyful moment, and we want to sincerely thank, Tony Alile and the entire APC executives in Oredo Ward 11, for collapsing their structure to join our party.

“With the PDP, there is no opposition in Ward 11 anymore; what just happened here today is what we are trying to replicate in all wards in Oredo, so that at the end of the day, we will be able to deliver over 80 percent cast votes to Governor Godwin Obaseki.”