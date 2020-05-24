PDP Insists It Won Kogi Governorship Election

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) insists that it’s candidate, Engineer Musa Wada won the 2019 Kogi State Governorship Election, urging that they won’t back down untill they reclaim their mandate at the appeal court.

In a statement signed by the Party’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan.

The party faulted the election tribunal judgement as an ” alarming miscarriage of Justice”, laying to the fact incontrovertible proofs of election manipulations by Yahaya Bello of the APC.

The party claimed to have evidence of over voting, massive thumb printing, thuggery and other malpractices which they claim was used by APC and compromised by INEC.

The party expressed their shock at the Tribunal’s judgement and believes Justice was thwarted to the disappointment of Kogi indigenes.

The fact remains that the evidences are clear that our candidate is the genuine choice of the people

PDP insists that the Kogi indigenes deserve a Government they elected and not one imposed by ” enemies of Democracy”.

The Party urged Kogi indigenes not to despair over the Tribunal judgement as Justice will be delivered at the appeal court.