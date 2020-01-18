PDP is reckless, says Oshiomhole

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, has said the Peoples Democratic Party is reckless and believe it is its “birthright to benefit from electoral fraud.”

The former governor of Edo State stated this at a press briefing in Abuja on Friday while replying the PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus.

Oshiomhole also said calling for the resignation of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Tanko Mohammed, was the height of recklessness exhibited by the PDP, one he described as an effort to cause civil unrest in the country.

Recall that the Supreme Court in a judgment on Tuesday sacked Emeka Ihedioha of the PDP as the governor of Imo State and declared the APC candidate, Senator Hope Uzodinma, as the duly elected governor of the state.

Secondus while reacting to the judgement on Thursday said the Supreme Court under the CJN had become compromised.

He alleged that the apex court had become a willing tool to execute the unwholesome agenda of the APC-led Federal Government against the Nigerian people.

But Oshiomhole said the statement by Secondus was not only designed to intimidate the judiciary but incite civil unrest in the country.

Oshiomhole said, “The PDP is not only reckless (but) it believes it is its birthright to benefit from electoral fraud. Courts are bound to interpret laws according to the constitution. No court has the power to bend the 1999 constitution of Nigeria as amended.”

Oshiomhole said the results used to declare Ihedioha as governor showed he did not get the required one-quarter vote in two-thirds of the 27 local government areas of Imo state.

He lampooned the state’s Returning Officer, Prof Francis Otunta, for not recognising the fact that 12 is not 2/3 of 27.

He said, “That Returning Officer ought not only to be dismissed but should face the consequence of action. It was the height of irresponsibility on the part of Independent National Electoral Commission to condone such action.

“A professor of mathematics curiously did not know that 12 is not two-third of 27 local government areas and proceeded to unlawfully declare Emeka Ihedioha as governor of Imo state.

“In a society that is committed to fairness and rule of law, that returning officer ought not only to be dismissed but he also ought to have reported himself to the security how he arrived at the decision to declare Emeka Ihedioha as governor.”

He added that by declaring Uzodinma as the duly elected governor of the state, the Supreme Court corrected the wrong in the Imo governorship election.