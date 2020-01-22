PDP is Reclaiming the North in 2023- Sen. Nazif.

The Deputy National Chairman, North of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Dr. Suleiman Muhammad Nazif is confident that the party will bounce back to Power in the northern region and at the center in 2023 following its improved performance in the 2019 general elections.

He said even though the party was robbed of its many victories in the last polls, it was able to recover some of the states it lost in 2015. States such as Adamawa, Bauchi, Benue, Sokoto, Taraba, Zamfara State and the Seat of power, the FCT, Abuja.

According to Senator Nazif, Nigerians are disappointed with the grave failures of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), in the country, hence the resolve to shove the party aside and return to its first love, the PDP.

He stated this while congratulating the Governors of Adamawa,( Alh. Ahmadu Fintiri),Taraba (Arc. Darious Ishaku), Bauchi( Senator Bala Mohammed), Benue (Dr. Samuel Ortom) and Sokoto (Rt. Hon. Aminu Tambuwal) who emerged victorious at the supreme court.

According to the two time Senator and former member of the House of Representatives, the PDP will recapture more states in the north under his leadership come 2023 and urged Nigerians to have faith in the party.

He lamented the loss of the party in Plateau and Kano states at the supreme court and called on all party supporters and admirers to put behind them their differences and work for the unity and progress of the party for the needed change to take place.

The PDP chieftain was happy with the way Nigerians are embracing his party across the country due to the valuable and unparalleled contributions of the PDP to the development of the country in 16 years.

He expressed optimism that the party will occupy the presidential villa come 2023 and get majority members in both chambers of the nation’s national Assembly.

A grassroot politician and mobiliser, Sen Nazif who took over in December 2019, has already put up strong plans and mechanisms for reconciliation and reunion of members within the 19 states of the north and FCT Abuja, with party faithfuls expressing confidence that he will turn things around for the good of the party in the region preparatory to the next general elections.