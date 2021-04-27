PDP Kicks As NBC Fines Channels TV, Suspends ‘Politics Today’ For Speaking With IPOB

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the suspension and fine of N5million slammed by the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) on Channels television over alleged violation of broadcasting code, as ‘draconian’.

The NBC on Monday fined the station for hosting the spokesperson of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Emma Powerful on its Politics Today programme.

The fine, according to the letter addressed to the managing director of the TV station, and signed by the acting Director-General of NBC, Armstrong Idachaba, said Powerful’s statement on Channel’s Politics Today was inciting without being cautioned during the programme.

But, the PDP in a statement endorsed by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan stressed that, without prejudice to the issues raised against Channels Tv, the reported hasty clamp down, without the benefit of caution, is suggestive of intolerance and high-handedness by the regulatory body.

The statement read partly, “Our party is worried that such disposition could be counter-productive and heighten the already tensed situation in our nation at this critical time.

“The PDP therefore urges the NBC to review the punitive measure on the media house as well as scale up system-friendly measure that will ensure best practices in information dissemination in our country.”