PDP kicks out Umahi Junior, Dissolves Ebonyi State Exco

By Onwuka Gerald

Following the exit of Gov. Dave Umahi from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday, the National Working Committees (NWC) of the party has announced the disbandment of the State Executives Committees as well as the South East Zonal Committee chaired by the governor’s younger brother, Deacon Austin Umahi.

Also dissolved alongside the state executive committees were the party’s Local Government and Ward Executives Committees.



This development was made known by PDP’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan in a Statement on Tuesday.



He added that the decision was consolidated by powers bestowed on NWC by PDP’s constitution.

Parts of the statement read, “The National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP rose from a crucial meeting today (November 17, 2020) and announced the dissolution of the ward, local government and state executive committees of the Ebonyi state chapter of the party forthwith.



“The NWC has also dissolved the Southeast Zonal Caretaker Committee of the party.

“These decisions are pursuant to the powers conferred on the NWC by the PDP Constitution”.



Recall that the Ebonyi State Governor, Engr. Umahi left the party to the All Progressives Congress (APC), a decision he said was a protest against the PDP on the injustice meted on the South East by PDP but the party said that Umahi’s decision has nothing to do with activities going on in the party but his personal decision.



However, it was gathered that the dissolution of the zonal and state executives were connected with the exit of the governor from the PDP as his immediate younger brother, Austin Umahi is the Chairman Southeast Zone of PDP.

A source close to the party that does not want to be named said that keeping the younger Umahi as the zonal Chairman even when he was literally foisted on the party by the governor will undermine the progress of the party as he will not only be a mole but can be used my the governor to penetrate the party’s hierarchy. The source added the dissolution of all the exco in the state was in the interest of the party as most of them were handpicked by the governor.



He said the most of the party decision will be ratified by the National Executive Committee (NEC) that will meet on Thursday.