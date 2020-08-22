PDP Lambast Gbajabiamila For Interfering With Corruption Probe In The House Of Representative, Says Action Is A Threat To Democracy

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has lambasted the decision made by the All Progressives Congress (APC) leadership of the House of Representatives, spearheaded by Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila in closing down committees that was setup to probe the executive, saying it is a planned act to conceal the perpetrated corrupt activities going on in APC’s administration.

This disclosure was contained in a press statement signed by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan.

According to the statement, “PDP is hereby advising Gbajabiamila to act accordingly and stop avoiding supposed responsibilities of the House of Representatives by placing obstacles blocking successful fights against corruption by the legislature”.

“Nigerians can now see that corruption from within is no doubt fighting back, as was seen when APC leadership ordered the shut down of executive that was supposed to investigate corrupt practices within the administration”, the party stated.

“The decision to interfere with duties of the committee is none other than to spoil progress made in unearthing corrupt activities and frustrating further, the efforts made by whistle blowers, as it is now obvious that APC has become a corrupt vehicle that transports other members with same motives and agenda.

“PDP believes that the order of shut down by APC leadership of the House of Representatives, was also targeted at discouraging probe into $500 billion loan from China; mismanagement in the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC); N300 billion unremitted revenue to the Federation account; money spent in Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDA’s) and other corrupt act yet to be known by Nigerians”.

The Gbajabiamila led leadership of the House of Representatives is expected to overlook and neglect activities of the executive; but instead, mutilated its members and forcefully gave them unwarranted breaks.

“APC’s leadership is contravening parliamentary rules and protocols, all to protect the anomalies of its leaders and members.

PDP sees the decision to question the activities of the senate as clear misplacement of priorities and the leadership responsible for shenanigans must be held liable, as never for once in history of our parliamentary that committee activities were suspended.

Meanwhile, “we want to commend PDP members in the National Assembly for standing in fight against corruption and also ensuring that APC stops borrowing from foreign countries, so it won’t get to point of selling Nigerians into slavery”.

“Lawmakers should not deter from their responsibilities, as they are only answerable to the Nigerian people.

Hon. Gbajabiamila led APC leadership should therefore do the needful and correct its anomalies as Nigerians demands meticulous and unhindered investigation in the House of Representatives.

“Should the Honourable speaker persist on covering corrupt activities in the House as against his supposed responsibility, it would be wise for him to step aside”, they added.