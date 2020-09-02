PDP Lambaste APC For Increasing Price Of Fuel, Electricity Tariff

Responding to recent increment in price of fuel from N138 to N151 per litre, as well as the sudden increase in electricity tariff to N66 per kWh by the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the act, described it as selfish, outrageous, cruel and totally unacceptable.

This revelation was contained in a press statement issued by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan.

PDP via the statement, called for an immediate reverse to the prices, saying that it will only make worse the present condition of living among Nigerians. “The APC government since they took over has done nothing meaningful but impose high cost in prices of commodities and services.

“This current administration, desires nothing but to inflict pain, hardship and despair on Nigerians, which cannot be compared to PDP’s administration that fuel was sold for N87 per litre and electricity tariff N30.23 per kWh”, the statement read.

Should they fail to reverse the price back to what it was, then they should be prepared to witness a National crisis across the Federation.

Surprisingly, it was just a week ago that the party announced its support for fuel price hike. This current activities portrayed by APC, explains better that the party is nothing but a tool of economic destruction under President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

“This country is heading nowhere reasonable as far as APC remains at the helm of affairs. They are busy making life difficult for Nigerians, whereas leadership in other countries provides palliatives to citizens to help scale through the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is indeed cruel on their part to approve for increase in price of fuel, which no doubt will affect other prices of goods and services, at a time when Nigerians are as impoverished as ever before”, PDP stated.

“We hereby challenge the Buhari Presidency, including APC to provide basis, analysis upon which the increment was arrived at, which by far surpasses the domestic pump price in Nigeria. They should further give detailed explanation of its claimed oil subsidized management.

PDP stated also that APC are blocking probe into sudden increase in price of fuel, likewise the N14 trillion that was allegedly lavished by APC’s leadership.

“We hereby urge the National Assembly to with immediacy, call APC and its leadership to order before they destroy every good the country represents and stands for”, they added.