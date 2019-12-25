PDP lawmakers reject tenure extension

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmakers in the Plateau State House of Assembly have rejected the tenure extension for caretaker chairmen of four local government areas of the state. Mr Sohchang Zimgtim, member representing Langtang South in the Assembly, spoke on behalf of his colleagues in a news conference in Jos. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state government had earlier conducted elections in 13 out of the 17 local government areas of the state. Those left out in the polls were Riyom, Jos North, Jos South and Barkin Ladi local government areas. Government had cited insecurity as the rationale for its action.