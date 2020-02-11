0 comments

PDP leaders attacked in Osun

February 11, 2020
 

Some  Peoples Democratic Party leaders  in Osun State were on Monday  allegedly attacked by members denied access to the venue  of  a stakeholders’ meeting called by the chairman, Soji Adagunodo, in Osogbo.

Those allegedly attacked at the meeting were the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the party, Prince Diran Odeyemi, Akin Adeyi, Apesin Adegoke and Edward Olowookere.

Apart from Odeyemi those attack were said to be Dr Akin Ogunbiyi’s loyalists.

Sources at the meeting said some members from the Ifelodun and Irepodun  councils’ chapters of the party had mobilised to the venue  for  the meeting at the PDP  secretariat located along Osogbo/Ikirun road.

A leader of the party, who attended the meeting, but spoke on condition  of anonymity, said,  “The protesters were prevented from gaining access to the venue since the meeting was for  a few leaders of the party.

“But the chairman  left the hall and quickly attended to the protesters. Shortly after he returned to the meeting, some people outside that were not allowed in suddenly forced their way into the venue.

“A man inside the hall pointed to some people that were also in the venue and those that entered forcefully started attacking them. Those that carried out the attack  were not thugs. They are known party members.”

Odeyemi told newsmen  that  he was attacked by those that invaded the venue.

He said, “I was attacked. Some other people were also attacked at the venue  of  the meeting.”

