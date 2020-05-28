PDP Member- Elect Blocks Entrance To Kwara State Assembly Complex, Says Speaker Refused To Swear Him In

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) member elect in Kwara State, Mr Abdulraheem Agboola yesterday Wednesday barricaded the entrance to the Assembly complex

Agboola blocked the entrance because he was not permitted to enter the complex, he accused the speaker of the house Yakubu Danladi of refusing to swear him in after he had secured victory at the appeal court and obtained his certificate of return from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Agboola was declared the winner of the Illorin South Constituency by the court of appeal in December 2019. This led to the annulment of the victory of his running mate Abdulazeez Hassan of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

When confronted, Danladi said he could not swear in Agboola because a case had been filled against his victory at the Federal High Court, Illorin. Reports say that the case at the high court had been dismissed and orders were given to the Assembly to swear Agboola in.

The Assembly upon receiving orders from the high court have refused to swear in. Agboola said he came to the assembly in response to the message passed by the Assembly clerk Hajia Jumai Kperogi for all members to report to the House on Wednesday. Agboola said;

“There was an announcement by the Clerk of the Kwara House of Assembly that all members should report on Wednesday and as an elected member, I went to report. When I got to the gate, the security men there asked for my name and I told them.

“ I even showed them the certificate of return issued to me by INEC. They told me to wait till they contacted the speaker. They went to the speaker and I later saw some police and NSCDC officials who came to me.

“Later, the state Commissioner of Police sent the OC ops to me to come to his office. I went to him, but the Speaker and other officials of the Assembly did not show up.



“The Commissioner said that the meeting had been postponed to Friday.”