PDP Mocks APC Over Extension Of Membership Registration Exercise

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has asked the All Progressives Congress (APC), to stop pushing its membership registration exercise in the public space, saying Nigerians have lost confidence in its capacity to govern.

In a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the main opposition party noted that the “moves by the APC to declare another extension of the phony membership registration, confirms that the entire exercise is a mere sitting room manipulation designed to produce a bogus membership figure.”

The statement reads, “Our party has nothing but pity for the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led APC Caretaker Committee, which has become overweighed by the burden of producing an inflated membership register, following the rejection of the APC by Nigerians.

“This is especially as the public is already aware of the disagreements among APC leaders over allocation of figures, which led to the bloody clashes that trailed the failed exercise in many states of the federation

“APC ought to know that the game is over, after Nigerians rejected their monetary inducement of N10,000 per registration, even after they offered night registration in some state.

“The PDP counsels the APC leadership to note that further extension of the botched exercise cannot attract the sympathy of Nigerians or give any credence to any fake figure they intend to come out with.

“The outburst by the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed and other APC leaders, who were ostensibly edged out in the membership allocation racket, had already exposed the plots by the APC to launch a fabricated register.

“Our party urges the APC leadership to listen to voice of reasons coming from elders of their party like former Governor Bisi Akande, and end this dance of shame.

“In any case, our party will, at the appropriate time, expose all the shenanigans of the APC, including the roles played by desperate individual APC leaders in this attempt to beguile Nigerians with a fictitious membership register.”