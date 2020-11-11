PDP Mourns Balarabe Musa; Says His Death Is Huge National Loss

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed grief over the death of former Governor of old Kaduna state, Alhaji Balarabe Musa.

The disclosure was contained in a statement signed by the Party’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan.

PDP described the death of the ex-governor as sad, and a huge national loss taking into consideration his patriotic contributions in ensuring that peace and stability reigns supreme in the country.

Alhaji Musa is an exemplrary fellow that is worthy of emulation, he spent the better part of his illustrious life on championing entrenchment of equality, justice, fairness and overall rule of law despite challenges faced.

PDP commiserates with Balarabe Musa’s family, government, people of Kaduna state as well as his friends. We pray God in his infinite mercy grant his family the fortitude to bear a loss as irreparable as this.