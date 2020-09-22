PDP Mourns Emir Of Zazzau, Implores FG To Immortalize Him

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), recently grieved over the death of Emir of Zazzau, Alhaji Shehu Idris, describing the loss as inimical and difficult to bear.

The message was contained in a release signed by the Party’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbodiyan.

PDP said the Emir leaved an exemplary life, one worthy of emulating. He was truly an exceptional leader with outstanding attributes.

PDP continuing, described the Emir of Zazzau as one that devoted his entire life to the service of his people, added that they will surely miss him.

“Late Emir of Zazzau was indeed a true Nationalist and fought for what he believed was right. His sacrifices contributed immensely in development and coexistence of the Nigerian people.

PDP is on that regards imploring the Federal Government to immortalize the late Emir, as well as name a National monument in his respect.

“We sympathize with the Governor of Kaduna State; Nasir El-Rufai as well as the family of the deceased Emir; residents of Zazzau Emirate, while praying also that Allah in his infinite mercy gives them the fortitude to bear a loss an inimical as these.

May Allah also grant the departed an eternal rest.