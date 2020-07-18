PDP Mourns Ex-Edo Speaker, Says He Was A Very Good Man

The Edo State chapter of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) has described the demise of Rt.Hon. Zakawanu Garuba, former Speaker of the state’s House of Assembly, as devastating.

The Publicity Secretary of the party in the state, Chris Osa Nehikhare, in a statement on Saturday said the party was deeply shocked over his death.

BreakingTimes reports that the two-time member of Edo Assembly died of an undisclosed ailment at an Abuja hospital on Saturday morning.

The statement read: “It is with a heavy heart that I announce the death of our brother, friend and leader Rt Hon Zakawanu Garuba.

“We are saddened that our former speaker, loyal, dependable, trusted and dedicated member of our party passed at this critical time but we cannot question God’s will.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family as we ask God to give them the fortitude to bear this loss.

“We pray God to grant Zakawanu eternal rest. May his soul rest in peace.”

Born on 23 August 1965, in Akpekpe community, Auchi, in Etsako West Local Government Area of the state, Garuba studied Law at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State and was called to Bar in 1990.

He was elected into the Edo State House of Assembly in 2003, on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party.

While in the House, he served as chairman of the House committee on judiciary, human rights, and legal matters. He became Speaker in 2007.

After bowing out from legislative duty, he was appointed into the Board of the Securities and Exchange Commission to serve as the Executive Commissioner, Finance and Administration.