PDP Mourns, Extols Senator Rose Oko

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is shocked and grief-stricken over the death of Senator Rose Oko (PDP, Cross River).

In a press statement signed by the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party described Senator Oko, who was the Chairman of Senate Committee on Trade and investment, as exceptionally patriotic; a brilliant legislator and excellent administrator, who discharged every responsibility given to her with unequaled enthusiasm, commitment and forthrightness.

The statememt reads: “Senator Oko was indeed an outstanding leader who gave her all towards the development and stability of her constituency, Cross River North Senatorial Zone, Cross River states and our dear nation, Nigeria at large.

“Our party mourns. Our prayers and thoughts go out to the Senator Oko’s family at this moment of grief.

“The PDP deeply condoles the Oko family, the people of Cross River North Senatorial zone, the National Assembly as well as the government and people of Cross River state while praying that God grants us all the fortitude to bear this great loss.”