PDP Mourns Human Rights Activist, Barr. Esther Uzoma

By Onwuka Gerald

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed sadness over the death of human right activist and social crusader, Barrister Esther Uzoma.

The party described her death as a huge loss to the nation and humanity at large.

The disclosure was contained in a statement signed by the Party’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan.

PDP asserted that the late convener of Nigerian Civil Society Situation Room and National Coordinator of Proactive Gender Initiatives (PGI) was a patriotic Nigerian that dedicated her life towards the entrenchment of democratic tenets of good governance, justice, equity and fairness for all.

“Esther was not only strong minded, but an advocate of strict adherence to the rule of law, who also remained ever present as a voice for the weak and hopeless.

“We are sad that our nation has lost one of her bright and promising patriots, especially at this time such voices are needed the most in our collective mission towards rescuing the Nation from damnation”, PDP stated.

The PDP commiserates with Barr. Uzoma’s husband, her children, the larger Uzoma family, the civil society fold, particularly, the Nigerian Civil Society Situation Room as well as the Proactive Gender Initiatives for this loss.

“We pray that God grants eternal repose to the faithful departed and to the bereaved, the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.