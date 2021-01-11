PDP Mourns Isa Kontagora

By Onwuka Gerald

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed grief over the death of ex-military administrator of Benue and Kano states and former Chairman, Niger State PDP Elders’ Committee, Col. Isa Kontagora (rtd), describing it as a huge national loss.

Kola Ologbondiyan, Party’s National Publicity Secretary gave the disclosure in a statement released on Friday.

The party described the late Col. Kontagora as a courageous soldier, fine officer and patriotic Nigerian, who made countless sacrifices for the unity, stability and development of our nation, particularly in his selfless roles towards the return of democracy in 1999.

The statement continued that, “Late Col. Kontagora was an influential democrat and fearless fighter for the entrenchment and strengthening of democratic tenets of respect for the constitution, adherence to the rule of law, social justice, equality and fairness in our country.

Late Col. Kontagora was a loyal partyman, who remained committed to the ideals of our party as well as its stability and progress, both at the national and state levels. His contributions as the Chairman of the Niger State PDP Elders’ committee remain invaluable in the history of our party.

“We are saddened that Col. Kontagora left at the time our nation needed his wealth of experience and patriotism the most”, says PDP.

“Our party commiserates with the Kontagora family, our party fold in Niger as well as the government and people of Niger state and prays that God Almighty enables us strength to bear and inimical loss as these”, PDP added.