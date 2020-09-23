PDP Mourns Victims Of Ebonyi Bus Incident, Ask FG To Address Flooding, Food Crisis In Kogi, Kebbi, Other States

The Peoples Democratic Party PDP, feels deep distress at the same time, grieves over the agonizing demise of 18 individuals after their bus plunged directly into the Akeze-Ukwu River in Ebonyi.

This disclosure was contained in statement signed by the Party’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbodiyan

The 18 victims were returning from the burial of a loved one and little did they know that the journey would become one too many for them.

While mourning the deceased, PDP took time to laud the intervention of officers from the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) as well as other rescuers that ensured some passengers of the bus got saved and receiving medical attention.

“Our sympathy are with the Governor Dave Umahi and the people of Ebonyi state; praying also that God will grant rapid recovery process to the injured.

“We also are in commemoration with the Police Force who lost one their own to the river incident, retired CSP Livinus Mba.

PDP also extends concern to compatriots in Nasarawa State that suffered flooding incident, as well as citizens inhabiting the nine local governments in Kogi State who are constantly affected and living through frequently occurring flooding incident.

“We are soliciting with the Government as well as other philanthropic group to rise and come to the aid of victims in affected communities.

PDP further implored Government at every level to develop techniques and methods that will help take care of flooding occurrences now and in the future.