PDP Mourns Zamfara Chapter’s Chairman, Ibrahim Mallaha



The People’s Democratic Party(PDP), has expressed deep sorrow over the death of the Chairman of its Zamfara State Chapter, Alhaji Ibrahim Mallaha, describing the development as a huge loss not only to the PDP but also to the nation in general.

The PDP, in a statement signed by National Party Secretary Kola Ologbondiyan, described Alhaji Mallaha as a very patriotic Nigerian, an excellent grassroot mobilizer, and an outstanding democrat, who dedicated his life in the service of our nation and the advancement of humanity at large, for which he will be remembered by generations yet unborn.

Alhaji Mallaha remained a loyal party man, PDP said, saying he made huge sacrifices for the unity, stability and development of Zamfara State, as well as the success of the party, both at state and national level.

PDP went on to commiserate with governor Bello Matawalle, the Mallaha family, the governor and people of Zamfara State as well. The party further prayed that Almighty Allah would grant him eternal rest.