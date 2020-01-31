PDP mulls merger, throws open 2023 presidential ticket

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says it is ready for merger to form a stronger force that will unseat the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 general elections.

The party said it could not rule out the possibility of merger as it was part of the strategies in a democratic process to clinch to power.

Breaking Times reports that in the build-up to the 2019 general elections, PDP and over 50 other opposition parties under the umbrella of Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) were in alliance and not a merger.

PDP National Chairman Uche Secondus told newsmen that the party was strengthening its structures and perfecting its strategies to reclaim power in the next general elections, accusing the APC of failure in governance.

He explained that the merger arrangement would not include a name change for the party, stressing that the PDP was a mega opposition and not ready to change name ahead of the next general election.

Responding to a question on merger, Secondus said, “Why not, when the time comes, if there is need for people to pool their resources and pool their strengths together, it can happen. It is possible. Our focus is on making sure that our party is strong and viral and ready to win election.”

Secondus said PDP will engage the present government constructively ahead of the polls, adding that democratic values, ideals, principles and ethos allegedly compromised by the APC-led government would be restored when PDP regained power.

The PDP chairman alleged that the current insecurity, corruption, hunger, poor economy and poverty were “caused by the APC government”, stressing that the PDP would seize power in Edo State in the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

Secondus also said the various organs of the PDP were rebuilding the party to prepare it for the battle ahead, adding that no party stalwart would be shut out of the presidential race even if they were zoned out.

“Today we are more concerned with rebuilding our party. When the time comes for the nomination of a presidential candidate the party will come out with its position. You know the constitution allows everybody, whether you are from the North, whether you are from South to contest.

“No one is going to stop anyone from contesting even when it is zoned to a particular region. So every person still has a right to contest. If you are qualified and desire to run for the office of the president you are free to contest,” he said.

The PDP national chairman said the party was working assiduously to resolve issues among its members in the House of Representatives, adding that the National Executive Committee (NEC) has directed its members in the National Assembly to push for the actualisation of electoral reforms in the country.

“They are now in government for five years running so put that on their doorstep. And we believe that if we don’t at all do the needful and reform, we cannot move forward as a nation; we can’t,” Secondus said.

“The president refused to sign it, so why are you putting the blame on PDP? The 8th assembly amended the electoral laws so you don’t put that blame on the doorstep of the PDP. Put it squarely on the door of APC government,” he added.