PDP NEC holds emergency meeting today

The Peoples Democratic Party has scheduled an emergency meeting of its National Executive Committee for Friday (today). The meeting will be holding barely 48 hours after the Supreme Court sacked Chief Emeka Ihedioha who was elected on the party’s platform as the governor of Imo State. The apex court had directed the Independent National Electoral Commission to withdraw the certificate of return it issued to Ihedioha and issued a fresh one to Senator Hope Uzodinma of the ruling All Progresives Congress. Although the opposition PDP had made public statements, condemning the court’s verdict, it is believed that the development will form part of the agenda of the emergency meeting.But the party, in a notice of the meeting posted on its Twitter handle, @OfficialPDPNig, on Thursday, only identified “state of the nation” as the agenda of the meeting.