Senator Olujimi Heads PDP Lobby Committee To Help Facilitate 35% Women Representation Into Party Offices At All Levels

Some persons have been nominated by the office of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Woman Leader as statutory members of the PDP National Lobby Committee.

This is in line with the thematic resolution to set up a National women’s lobby committee with a mandate to diplomatically engage with the party, to facilitate the implementation of the 35% affirmative action quotas as approved at the 88 NEC meeting of the PDP.

See full list below:

PDP NATIONAL WOMEN’s LOBBY COMMITTEE MEMBERS

S/N NAME DESIGNATION

Hajiya Mariya Waziri (National Woman Leader) Hajiya Hadiza Umorun (Deputy National Woman Leader) Sen. Abiodun Olujimi (Chairperson) Hajiya Hawa Musa Kida (Deputy Chairperson) Hon. Mrs. Ime Udom (Secretary) Mrs. Obianuju Kanu Ogoko (Assistant Secretary) Dist. Senator Grace Bent (Member) Dame Esther Uduehi (Member) Hajiya Zainab Maina (Member) Hon. Boma Goodhead (Member) Hon.Princess Rabi Ibrahim (Member) Hajiya Inna Ciroma (Member) Hajiya Hassan Dikko (Member) Mrs. Imade Ize-Iyamu (Member) Mrs. Omolara Popoola (Member) Mrs Chizoba Onyia (Member) Hon. Mrs. Rita Orji (Member) Barr. Hadiza Adado (Member) Alhaja Modinat Bosede Adedibu (Member) Hon. Amina Arong (Member) Mrs. Benny Enoch (Member) Mrs. Betty Abia (Member) Hajiya Aisha Madina (Member) Mrs. Amarachi Chukwuma [Member (Female PWD)] Mrs. Jiritmwa Goyit [Member (Female Youth)] Mrs. Nafisat Atiku [Member (Female Youth)] Mrs. Vera Oghomwen [Member (Female Youth)]

Meetings, activities and Inaguration dates and venues will be communicated by the committee secretary.