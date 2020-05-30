PDP, Others Demand Ambrose Nwogwugwu’s Release, Says Imo Governor’s Regime is “theatre of terror”

The national leadership of The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has demanded for the immediate and unconditional release of the party’s new media director in Imo state, Mr. Ambrose Nwogwugwu, who was reportedly arrested by the Department of States Service (DSS), allegedly on the orders of Governor Hope Uzodimma.

The party, in a statement signed by National Publicity Secretary Kola Ologbondiyan, also condemned the current clampdown and brutalization of opposition members in Imo state by the Uzodimma-led All Progressives Congress (APC) administration, ” which is now seeking to degrade democratic tenets, crush opposition and stifle all dissenting voices in the state”.

The coalition of united political parties CUPP through its spokesperson in Imo, Ikenga Ugochinyere yesterday joined their voice to the clamor for Nwogwugwu’s immediate release.

“Either release him or charge him to court

as the law demands”, CUPP insisted in a statement made available to the public yesterday.

“DSS should Release Ambrose Nwogwugwu immediately or Charge him to Court. This is the sacred principle of Rule of Law upon which our Constitutional democracy is built.

We have gone beyond detention of people while hunting for evidence or at the pleasure of occupants of offices which are in themselves ephemeral. Imo is too big for funny characters to think we can return to idi Amin style”, CUPP insists.

Who Is Ambrose Nwogwugwu?

He is reported to be the People’s Democratic Party’s Director of New Media in Imo state. This means that Nwogwugwu was in charge of revealing the PDP’s opinions, views and general information via social media platforms.

29 year old Nwogwugwu’s Facebook page reveals that he studied Information Communication Technology at the National Open University of Nigeria(NOUN), hinting at a strong journalism/media background.

Nwogwugwu was arrested on Thursday, 28th May, updating his last Facebook post to read:

“Happening Now:

Now at the premises of State Security Services in Owerri to answer the SSS, who has invited me for questioning…

An invitation suspected to be spearheaded by the Supreme Court Governor of Imo State, Sen. Hope Uzodimma.

Details later…”

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=3844343942302803&id=100001817061048

Why Was He Arrested?

Although the details of his arrest are sketchy, it can be gleaned from various comments and his media accounts, that Nwogwugwu had for some time been a major antagonist to Imo State’s Governor Uzodimma, at one point calling him a “Supreme Court Governor”.

The term was coined with reference to a lead judgment on the 3rd of March delivered by Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, which sacked Emeka Ihedioha as governor of Imo State and declared Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress as winner of the election in the state.

PDP Protests; Warns Governor Uzodimma’s Regime Against “Harrassment” Of It’s Members.

The PDP’s statement went on to condemn what it terms “the hounding of PDP members with state apparatus of power for expressing their constitutionally guaranteed liberty to hold opinion and convene legitimate meetings of our party”.

The party alleged that since Governor Uzodimma’s emergence as governor through the Supreme Court, his government had gone on a PDP sabotage rampage, employing every method, including intimidation, in the bid to silence dissenting voices;

According to the PDP, the situation “betrays an administration overburdened by guilt and desperation for acceptance”.

The PDP further condemned alleged brutality of one of the party’s leaders in Ngor Okpala, Mr. Obinna Eke, who is said to be currently hospitalized, following an attack by APC Interim Management Chairman in Ngor Okpala.

“This is in addition to a similar brutalization of our coordinator in Nguru Nweke, Aboh Mbaise, Mr. Chidi Ihedioha, who was reportedly locked up by the Police, allegedly on the orders on an APC House of Assembly member, also for convening a legitimate meeting of our party”, the statement reveals.

The Rest Of The Statement Reads:

Nigerians are currently in shock over the level of political intolerance being instituted by the Uzodimma administration for which the once productive and peaceful state is now being turned into a theatre of terror.

The PDP urges Governor Uzodimma to pause and ponder on the collective voices, disposition and mood of the people of Imo state as embodied in persons like Ambrose Nwogwugwu, and accept the bitter truth.

Governor Uzodimma should ask himself if he indeed became the governor through the ballot or through a flawed verdict of the Supreme Court as firmly established by Justice Centus Nweze, who also cautioned that the decision of the Supreme Court “will continue to haunt our electoral jurisprudence for a long time to come”.

Though the PDP abides by the decision of the Supreme Court, it rejects this attempt by the APC administration in the state to stifle opposition in Imo state

Nigerians now know who to hold responsible should any of our members becomes a victim of sudden disappearance, trumped up criminal charges, unexplained motor accident, assassination or attack by supposed armed robbers.

Our party believes that those burdened with guilt should rather offer restitution instead of resorting to intimidation of innocent people.

Signed: Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary