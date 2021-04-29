PDP Passes Vote of Confidence on Secondus, Others

The National Executive Committee, NEC, of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has passed a vote of confidence on the Prince Uche Secondus led National Working Committee, NWC.

There have been calls from several quarters for the resignation of Secondus as PDP Chairman.

Last Monday, Prince Kassim Afegbu, the former Edo State Commissioner of Information petitioned the Economic Financial Crime Commission, EFCC, and the Independent Corrupt Practice and other Related Offence, ICPC, over a N10 billion naira fraud allegedly committed by Secondus.

Godwin Obaseki, the Edo State Governor was also appointed as the Chairman of the PDP e – registration committee.

In a communique issued at the end of the party’s 91st emergency National Executive Committee, NEC, meeting in Abuja, Thursday, read by National Publicity Secretary of the party, Kola Ologbondiyan, announced the setting up of e-registration committee which duty is to register interested Nigerians to join the party’s fold electronically