PDP Postpones Primary Elections In Edo State 

The Peoples Democratic Party, has again shifted it’s governorship primary election in Edo State enable the governor of Edo State Godwin Obaseki contest in the primaries.

Governor Obaseki who just recently joined the party alongside his deputy Philip Shuiabu was immediately granTed a waiver to allow him participate in the primary.

In a statement signed by the Party’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, he explained that the primary election which was earlier slated for June 19 and 20 has now been shifted to June 25

The statement read, “The National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party has granted waiver to Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki to contest the Edo governorship election primary.

“The action of the NWC is pursuant to Section 29(2)(b) of the PDP constitution and in exercise of the powers of the National Executive Committee under Section (50)(3)(b) of the PDP constitution.

“The NWC in exercise of the above powers has ratified the application for waiver by the ward, local government and state executives of the party in Edo State and accordingly grants waiver to His Excellency, Governor Godwin Obaseki to enable him contest the gubernatorial primary of the PDP.

“Also the NWC has further shifted the Edo State Governorship Primary from an earlier slated date of Tuesday, June 23 to a new date of Thursday, June 25, 2020. The shift is again predicated on exigencies of party activities.”

However, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has fixed the Edo State Governorship election for September 19.