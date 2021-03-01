PDP Postpones Purchase Of Forms For Anambra Governorship Election…Extends Tenure Of South-West, North-Central, North-West Zonal Caretaker Committees

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday announced the postponement of the sale of forms for the Anambra State governorship primary election.

It was postponed from the earlier scheduled date of March 1, 2021, to a new date of March 10, 2021.

Also, the party in a statement issued by the National Organizing Secretary of the PDP, Col. Austin Akobundu (rtd), has slated today as the last day for submission of already purchased and completed forms for zonal congresses in all the zones.

It said the screening of aspirants for Northeast, Southeast and South-south zonal congresses has been scheduled for March 02, 2021, at the zonal headquarters.

Similarly, the party said the tenures of Zonal Caretaker Committees for Southwest, North Central and Northwest have been extended for another period of 30 days.

The PDP said the fresh extension takes effect from March 10, 2021, being the date of the expiration of the current tenure.

Col. Akobundu urged all critical stakeholders and members to take note of the changes in the schedule of activities of the party.