PDP Protests In Abuja Over Schoolboys Kidnap

By Seun Adeuyi

There is an ongoing peaceful protest in Abuja by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to force the government to rescue hundreds of students kidnapped from Government Science Secondary School, Kankara in Katsina State.

The National Chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, who led the NWC members said, it was a peaceful protest to make the entire country and international community to be aware of what is going on in the country.

“And all we’re saying is that Bihari bring back our boys from Katsina. It is important, we are in pain, the parents are in pain, the entire country are in pain, we’re in agony, we are in sorrow.

“It is high time for the government of the day, the APC government to bring back our boys from Katsina. That is the bold statement by PDP today with this peaceful protest,” seconds said.

More than 330 students remain missing from the after gunmen with assault rifles attacked on Friday night, although scores of others managed to escape.

According to Garba Shehu, a spokesman of President Muhammadu Buhari, the government and the attackers are negotiating the fate of the boys.

Boko Haram and its splinter faction, the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP), have for years waged a violent armed campaign in the northeast of the country and neighbouring Cameroon, Chad and Niger. In 2014, Boko Haram, whose name means “Western education is forbidden” in the local Hausa language, abducted hundreds of schoolgirls in the town of Chibok.