PDP Raises Alarm Over Plots By APC To Rope Zamfara Governor With Worsening Insecurity

By Adejumo Enock

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has said it is aware of the plot of Mai-Buni led All Progressive Congress committee to use an imposter as spokesperson so as to worsen the level on insecurity in the Northwestern part of Nigeria.

This was contained in a statement by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan on Saturday.

The statement which is titled, “PDP Alerts of APC’s Plot to Heighten insecurity in Zamfara, other Northwest States” explained that the All Progressive Congress, APC wants to create space for violence and blame it on Governor Bello Muhammad Matawalle.

According to the statement, “Our party has also noted series of devious statements against Governor Matawalle by the APC, a party that has been exposed to be encouraging acts of terrorism, banditry and kidnapping in our country”.

“The APC has been distraught since their roles in emboldening acts of terrorism have been exposed by our party and now seeks to use an impostor, as spokesperson, to trigger violence, heighten insecurity and blame it on innocent Nigerians”.

The statement in part reads, “Our party charges Nigerians to hold the Governor Mai Buni-led caretaker committee responsible, should there be any sudden wave of acts of terrorism, kidnapping and banditry in Zamfara state”.

Also, PDP stated that Nigerians should hold the APC caretaker committee responsible should there be another mass abduction in any other state of the Northwest or any other part of our nation for that matter.

“Our party cautions the APC to end its evil enterprise with the lives of Nigerians for their selfish interest”. The statement reads.

Furthermore, The Party added that, “The fact remains that the APC has been exposed for what it is, a soulless mob and party of political bandits, which is responsible for the escalated terrorism, wanton killings, kidnapping and ravaging of communities in our country”.

“Now that the APC has been exposed, the PDP charges Nigerians to be at alert, remain united in resisting the APC and its antics and continue to give useful information to our security forces, even as they collectively work hard on opportunities offered by democracy to rescue our nation from the stranglehold of the APC”. The Party stated.