PDP Raises Concern Over Series of Fire Outbreaks in Key Govt Offices, Demands Inquest Into INEC Inferno

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has raised alarm over the recent wave of fire outbreaks at key Federal Government offices, particularly in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

In a statement signed by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, they expressed shock over the disquieting fire disaster at the head office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Abuja, on Friday, April 17, 2020

The fire gutted valuable equipment and documents related to electoral and political party monitoring (EPM).

This latest incident is coming after the head quarters of the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation in Abuja was gutted by fire last week Wednesday, April 8 followed by another inferno at the head office of the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) a week after.

The PDP described the situation as unsettling, as the party is deeply worried and hopes that the series of fire outbreaks is not a coordinated design by sinister elements against demands for due process and accountability in our country, as already being insinuated in the public space.

In reaction to these spate of fire outbreaks, PDP has restated its demand for a forensic investigation into the fire outbreaks in the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation, the CAC and now INEC.

Furthermore, they strongly charged the Federal Government to immediately ensure necessary precautionary and security measures to safeguard all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to avert such ugly incidences.

They noted that the nation can no longer afford any more fire incident in key institutions as such will be distressing to the polity, which is already under pressure occasioned by dwindling economy and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.