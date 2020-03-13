PDP raises the alarm over unauthorised ongoing membership registration

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Thursday, raised the alarm that there is an ongoing registration of members in some State Chapters of the Party without its knowledge, consent and approval.

In a press statement signed by the National Organizing Secretary of the PDP, Austin Akobundu, the NWC stated that the Party did not authorize any individual and or organization to conduct any membership registration of its members under any guise.

The statement reads: “The PDP is a Party of due process, and one that is governed and guided by its Constitution, which prescribes that 30 days before Congresses, all Ward registers must be closed, (see Section 8(10). Therefore, it is illegal and unconstitutional to register members while congresses are on-going.

“All State Chairmen are therefore, by this correspondence, mandated to take firm control and maintain strict supervision of our Party’s membership, issuance of valid Membership Cards, and Ward Registers.

“All Membership Cards whose origin cannot be established/verified is therefore suspected to be forged.

“The Party will formally issue appropriate notices on membership registration to all State Chapters in line with its Program of Activities.

“All stakeholders and Party faithful are therefore advised to shun and report any illegal registration activities to the appropriate authorities.

“While thanking you for your continued interest and dedication, please accept the assurances of the NWC’s highest regards.”