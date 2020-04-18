PDP Reacts To Abba Kyari’s Death, Condoles Families of #COVID19 Victims

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the death of the Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari, as depressing and saddening.

In a statement by Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP National Publicity Secretary, the party comforted President Muhammadu Buhari, the Kyari family, the government and people of Borno state and the nation at large for this painful loss and prays that the Almighty Allah grants Mallam Abba Kyari eternal rest.

Similarly, the PDP commiserated with families of all the victims of COVID-19 pandemic and prays for the speedy recovery of the sick who are receiving treatment in various isolation centers.