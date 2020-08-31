PDP Reacts To Supreme Court Judgment On Kogi Gubernatorial Election

The Kogi State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has reacted to the Supreme Court judgment on the governorship election in the state.

The Apex Court upheld the earlier judgement of the Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal, which had dismissed the case of the PDP and its candidate, Musa Wada on July 4.

In a statement by the Publicity Secretary of the party in the state, Bode Ogunmola, said the party accepted the verdict of the Court in good faith.

Ogunmola said, “While the higher court in the land has given its verdict, the PDP has no choice than to accept it and go ahead to appreciate the resilience of members and the teeming supporters of the party”.

“We thank God for the grace and the courage to go this far. We believe that He has the ultimate say”.

Supreme Court had on Monday upheld the election of Yahaya Bello dismissing the appeal filed by the candidate of the PDP, challenging the outcome of the election held in November 16, 2019.

The Court said it was satisfied that the Court of Appeal neither denied the Appellants fair hearing, nor wrongly evaluated their case against the outcome of the Kogi State governorship poll.

It explained that the allegations of corruption the Appellants raised against the election were criminal in nature, and therefore ought to have been proved beyond reasonable doubt.