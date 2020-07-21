PDP Reps Caucus Threatens To Impeach President Buhari, Tells NASS To Take Back Power From Executive

The People’s Democratic Party(PDP) caucus in the House of Representatives on Monday threatened to commence impeachment proceedings against President Muhammadu Buhari, citing reasons as what the party has termed, “calculated blackmail” against the National Assembly and insecurity in the country.

The caucus, in a statement released on Monday by its leader, Kingsley Chinda, issued a four-week ultimatum to the Executive “to provide security to Nigerians and commence proper cleaning of the embarrassing and notorious corruption cases (EFCC and NDDC).”

It said if not, “we shall revert to the relevant sections of the constitution and commence impeachment proceedings in the interest of Nigeria and Nigerians.”

“We cannot as Members of the PDP Caucus, watch from the side-lines as if nothing is happening when the tenets of democracy are being subverted and the Constitution desecrated. The snub of the National Assembly by the Executive and the unconscionable and obsequious behaviours of appointees of Executive arm have to stop forthwith.”

Despite being in the Minority in both Houses of the National Assembly, PDP’s caucus said it will instigate the impeachment process due to the “the behaviours of appointees of the Executive arm…. who continue to show disrespect for the constitution.”

Part of the Statement reads:

“Recall three of several events of the past few weeks. On Thursday 16th July 2020, a Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Labour walked out on the House Committee on Diaspora unprovoked.

“Festus Keyamo, Minister of State for Labour, who appeared before the Joint Ad-Hoc Committee on Employment, Labour and Productivity walked out on the Committee over disagreement that arose between him and the Committee on two specific questions.

“A few days ago, the Acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Daniel Pondei, walked out on the Committee of the House of Representatives charged with the responsibility of investigating the financial scandal that has rocked the Commission. Again, regardless of his reasons, a walkout on the Parliament is inexcusable.”

The caucus has insisted that the leadership of the National Assembly must “take back its independence from the Executive and desist from making submissive statements, giving examples as ‘I will approve whatever GMB asks for’; ‘better to be a rubber stamp and get what we want.’”

The caucus said while the three arms of government should work as one, no one arm is superior to the other.