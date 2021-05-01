PDP Salutes Nigerian Workers On Labour Day

Press Statement:

May 1, 2021

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) salutes Nigerian workers on the occasion of this year’s Workers Day, charging them to remains focused and undeterred in spite of the strangulating environment under the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.

The PDP commends the workers for the resilience and patriotism which they have continued to display in the collective quest to move our nation forward despite the odds.

The party uses this opportunity to commend our health workers as well as others in the critical sectors of our national life for their sacrifices, particularly in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic and other challenges that confronted the nation at this time.

The PDP also urged the Federal Government to reciprocate the loyalty of the workers by ensuring better working conditions to enable them perform their duties effectively.

The PDP congratulates the workers and wishes them a happy and fruitful celebration.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary