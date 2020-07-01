PDP Salutes Obaseki On His 63rd Birthday

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has congratulated its flag bearer for the September 2020 Edo state Governorship election, Governor Godwin Obaseki, as he marks his 63 birthday.

In a statement signed by Kola Ologbondiyan, its National Publicity Secretary, the party noted that the governor’s birthday was significant because it fell at the time the people of Edo state were set to renew his governorship mandate in demonstration of their determination to consolidate on his massive achievements in the last four years.

It noted that, “since the emergence of Governor Obasaki as its candidate for the election, the party has been inundated by massive outpouring of support, goodwill, solidarity messages and prayers from millions of Edo citizens and residents, across all the voting population in the state.

“Our party has continued to receive solidarity from professional bodies youth groups, traditional institutions, community organizations and leaders, trade unions, women groups and political clusters across all divides in the state”.

The PDP revealed that ahead of the election, the party and its candidate already had the highest demography of members, supporters and volunteer groups across all the nooks and crannies of Edo state.

Governor Obaseki was extolled for his humility, transparency in governance, love for his people as well as his manifest commitment towards the wellbeing and the development of Edo state.

“The PDP appreciates the efforts of PDP leaders in Edo state, particularly all the other governorship aspirants, for their sacrifices and effort in ensuring that our party moves as a formidable front as we march to victory with the people of Edo state.

“His empowerment programmes and massive infrastructural projects in key sectors, to the admiration of the people are determinant to re-elect him in September,” it added.