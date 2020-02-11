PDP says Buhari not listening to anyone, protests again at embassies

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Tuesday, resumed it public demonstration over the state of affairs in the country, with the national leadership taking its protest to more foreign embassies including the European Union (EU), and France.

Led by the National Deputy Chairman (North), Nazeef Gamawa, the party said it was calling the attention of the international community to the situation of the country as President Muhammadu Buhari “no longer listens to anybody.”

Speaking after delivering a letter containing the party’s position at the EU embassy in Abuja, Gamawa maintained that the electoral process has been bastardized while insecurity has worsened in the country.

Citing the Bayelsa and Imo state, Gamawa reiterated the need for the Supreme Court to review and reverse its judgment on the Imo governorship election.

More to come.