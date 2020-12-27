PDP says FT reports Has Confirmed That Buhari Government Has Failed.

By Adejumo Enock

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said that the Editorial from Financial Times that the country is fast drifting into a failed state has confirmed its earlier position.

The party condemned the trivialization of the country’s descent into a dysfunctional system by the Buhari-led government stressing that the nation is on autopiloted.

The party in a statement by it’s Party’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan on Sunday said that it is tragic that the country is under a failed leadership.

The party said it is sad that the Buhari Presidency prefers to rebuff wise counsel and continued to drive the nation to the precipice instead of seeking help for the sake of millions of traumatized Nigerians.

“Indeed, the editorial by Financial Times is only stating the obvious, as our nation under President Buhari has presented all the trappings of a failed state including having a rudderless government with a dysfunctional command structure that cannot guarantee security, manage our economy or even perform very simple tasks of governance”.

“Our great nation now tends towards a leaderless society where terrorists, bandits, kidnappers, marauders and vandals have taken the lead, running riotous across our land while those who promised to protect lives and property have gone into hiding in Aso Presidential Villa.