PDP, Secondus, Atiku Felicitates With Nigerians At Christmas

By Onwuka Gerald

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has called on Nigerians to rekindle hope and trust in God’s divine intervention In the affairs of the Country.

This was contained in a statement by the Party’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan on Thursday.

The party stressed that though the manifest failures of the current administration have led to an excruciating widespread economic hardship and worsened insecurity across the country, Christmas rekindles faith that all hope is not lost for our nation.

The PDP also lamented that under the prevailing circumstances, most families have nothing to celebrate with, many are in deep mourning over their losses from escalated insecurity due to the failure of those entrusted with the leadership of our nation.

“We must keep hope alive and find strength in God’s unfailing intervention as demonstrated with the gift of salvation in the coming of the Lord Jesus Christ.

“Indeed, Christmas offers us a great lesson as a nation that no matter how long darkness, characterized by violence, oppression, economic repression, hunger, abuse of rights, disregard to the need of the people, and widespread corruption, as we have witnessed in the last five years, may appear to dominate, salvation will surely come as exemplified in the birth of the saviour” the party stated.

PDP urged Nigerians to use this period to intensify their bond of unity as well as comfort and reach out to one another in love so that the joy that Christmas brings would not be lost.

In a related development, the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus urged Nigerians to return to God and seek his mercy for solution to faced challenges.

According to him, “all have fallen short before God and a period like Christmas provides ample opportunity to amend lost ways.

Prince Secondus in a statement from his media office signed by Ike Abonyi, noted that the birth of the messiah which we celebrate at this time opens the window for us sinners to commune with our creator for restitution the nation’s lost glory.

“In a Yuletide like Christmas we are provided the ample opportunity to seek and meet the messiah with our needs and desires.

Furthermore, Secondus on behalf of the members and leaders of PDP party across the Nigeria, wishes you all joyful Christmas celebrations.

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s ex-Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has called on Christians and indeed all Nigerians to use the Christmas celebration as opportunity to rededicate themselves and remain steadfast in prayers, which he said will have significant impact on the peace, security, as we as stability of the Nation.

Atiku in a Christmas message released in Abuja by his Media Office and signed by Paul Ibe, stated that it is necessary for Nigerians to inject the healing and and love for our neighbours into the nation’s consciousness, be intentional in thinking, have good thoughts and sowing even better actions to make our country better and greater today and for all times as the revival of the country’s glory is a collective task.

According to ex-vice Atiku, “On this magnanimous celebration of Christmas, I felicitate with all Nigerians, especially the Christians, on celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ.

Because Christmas is a time of love, I urge Nigerians to emulate the essence of this season and unite for the greater good of our dear country.

Continuing, he urged Nigerians to also remember their fellow citizens, the men and women of our armed forces, many who have lost their lives this year fighting to protect us from terrorist attacks, banditry, kidnapping and other threats that are rearing their ugly heads across the country against our national security.

Atiku further wished all Christians as well as other Nigerians a merry Christmas celebration.