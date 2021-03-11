PDP Sets Up Committees To Review, Chart Path For Young People, Names Aruwa Ismail, Uju Ugoko, Anthony Ehilebo And Austin Okai As Chairpersons Of Subcommittees

The National Youth Leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Comrade SKE Udeh-Okoye, has congratulated Comrade Lloyd Owonaro on his reelection as the PDP Zonal Youth Leader (South-South) in the just concluded SS Zonal Congress.

A statement by Okah Ewah Edede, the Special Assistant on Media/Publicity to the PDP National Youth Leader said Owonaro has been a loyal and hardworking party man and his success at the Zonal Congress was well deserved.

“The Office of the PDP National Youth Leader also wishes to use this opportunity to thank all the youth leaders that participated in the Zoom meeting with the NWC appointed Saraki Reconciliation Committee. Turnout and engagement of youth leaders were impressive.

“On this note, the Office of the PDP National Youth Leader wishes to encourage all Zonal and State Youth Leaders to show the same commitment by turning up for the 3rd All PDP Zonal and State Youth Leaders Conference holding in Abuja on the 22nd and 23rd of March 2021. Arrival of participants and check-in is on the 21st of March while check-out is on the 24th of March 2021,” the statement read partly.

As a fallout of the zoom meeting with the Bukola Saraki led reconciliation committee with the PDP Youth Directorate, the PDP National Youth Leader constituted the following committee to deliberate and submit a report that will be forwarded to the Saraki Committee.

CONSTITUTED YOUTH ADHOC SUB COMMITTEE MEMBERS

1. THE BLUEPRINT COMMITTEE (Mandate: to develop a working blueprint for the formation of a PDP Youth Wing)

Anthony Ehilebo – Chairman Chindebere Egwu – Deputy Chair Bode Oriade – Secretary Hon. Ali Kano Azubuike Anene Amb. Sadic Wada Adai Edwin Adai

2. PROJECT/BUDGETING COMMITTEE (Mandate: to write a report on intended projects for the youth directorate and how the funds will be put to use)

Hon. Aruwa Ismaily – Chairman LIoyd Owonaro – Deputy Chair Seyi Bamidele Abiola – Secretary Amb. Charity Ecowas All Zonal Youth Leaders All State Youth Leaders

3. DATABASE/ E-REGISTRATION COMMITTEE (Mandate: to develop and create a database of all PDP Youth and Nigerian youths for the youth directorate, and to create a template for e-registration for young persons who wants to join the PDP)

Uju UGOKO – Chairman Ilemona Onoja – Deputy Chair Haliru Dantshoso Mahmud – Secretary Ada Okwori Farida Sambo Johnson Adamu Nana Aisha Mamoud

4. MEDIA/PUBLICITY COMMITTEE (Mandate: to develop a social media strategy for the youth directorate)

Austin Okai – Chairman Thomas Onuogo – Deputy Chairman Mustapha Hendry Ughojor – Secretary Okah Ewah Edede Ibrahim Dauda Thomas Ibu

The committees are expected to submit their reports in one week to the Office of the PDP National Youth Leader for onward submission to the Bukola Saraki led reconciliation committee.