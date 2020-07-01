PDP Sets Up Ondo Governorship Primary Screening Committee

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has approved the Screening Committee for the party’s aspirants in the upcoming 2020 Governorship election in Ondo State.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary Kola Ologbondiyan disclosed this in a press release signed today, adding that the members of the committee are; Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara (Chairman), Senator Zainab Kure, Hon. Fred Agbedi, Barr. Ndubuisi Agwuama and Rev. Bunmi Jenyo as Secretary.

The screening is scheduled to hold on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at the NWC Hall at the PDP National Secretariat, Abuja at 10 am.

“All aspirants, leaders and members of our great party in Ondo state are guided accordingly”, the release said.