PDP Slams APC Over Attack, Says Nigerians Are Fed Up With Buhari’s Government

By Onwuka Gerald

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the criticism by the Buhari-led Presidency against the party as an ineffective kick of a weak horse, in yet another failed attempt to mislead Nigerians.

The disclosure was made known in a statement signed by the Party’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan.

PDP is not surprised that the Buhari Presidency is disturbed by the bitter truth that Nigerians are fed up with President Muhammadu Buhari as well as the entire All Progressives Congress (APC) and have are taken to our our platform to rescue our nation from damnation.

It is indeed shameful that the Buhari administration thinks that it can hoodwink Nigerians again after all they got from it in almost six years are failed promises, damaged economy, weak currency, excruciating poverty, surging unemployment, unbridled treasury looting, patronizing of bandits, terrorists and kidnappers, double economic recession and a rapid decline to the disappointing status of a failed state.

PDP continued that under President Buhari’s watch, all security, economic and social indicators have gone bizzare. It therefore is an insult on the sensibility of Nigerians for Buhari-led Presidency to attempt to compare the once thriving lives of Nigerians under the PDP, to the sorry state of affairs in our country, which has become a terrorist den and world poverty capital in six years period.

The statement read in parts, “What can the Buhari Presidency say to the fact that when President Buhari took over power in 2015, our economy was rated one of the fastest growing in the world with Fitch’s B+ rating, only for his government to gate crash it within six years, reducing the country to one that borrows from other countries as well as all parts of the world.

“When President Buhari took over from the PDP, our naira was at N160 to a dollar. Today under the inept and corrupt driven administration of APC and Buhari, our naira has fallen to almost N500 to a dollar, wrecking our national purchasing power and making Nigeria an object of ridicule amongst other super powers in the World”, PDP asserted.

“Nigerians are supposed to be fed up with the Buhari Presidency when under him, over 30 million businesses have collapsed, more than 60 million Nigerians have lost their means of survival due to dire economic policies that scare away both domestic and foreign investors”.

“Again, how can Nigerians not be fed up with the Buhari Presidency when under its disastrous economy, a liter of fuel, which sold for N87 per liter under the PDP, now sells as high as N170 to N200 under the Buhari and APC’s horrendous economy.

“Today, food had gone beyond the reach of majority of Nigerians so much so that a bag of rice which sold for about N10,000 now sells for N30,000; that a measure of garri which sold for N100 now sells for N350 to N400 and a liter of palm oil which sold for N200 now sells for up to N600? The list is continues”, PDP said.

“Is it not distressing that terrorists that have been pushed to the fringes by the PDP administration have resurged and now being condoled by government officials as they ravage our communities and behead our citizens?

Also, under President Buhari as reported by reputable organizations like Transparency International, Nigeria now ranks as the third country with the highest level of terrorism in 2019, after Iran and Afghanistan.

The situation is now bad to extent that even Mr. President could not honour an invitation by the House of Representatives to give account of how his government has managed the affairs of our nation.

“We are however calling on the Buhari Presidency to search its conscience, reflect on the devastations it has brought on our nation and accept that life is better under the PDP and not the APC.