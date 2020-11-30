PDP Slams Buhari Presidency For Blaming Slain Farmers

By Adejumo Enock

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately withdraw offensive statement by his Presidency on Borno slain farmers.

The Party in a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan described that they are outraged by the Buhari Presidency’s claim that the farmers were killed because they failed to get clearance before going to the farm.

According to the statement, “The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is alarmed by the reckless and bizarre attempt by the Buhari Presidency to rationalize the gruesome beheading of 43 innocent Nigerians by insurgents in Zabarmari, Borno state”,

“The PDP is outraged by the Buhari Presidency’s claims that the farmers were killed because they failed to get clearance before going to their farms; a statement, which is also an admission that the Buhari administration has been overwhelmed by terrorists and can no longer guarantee our compatriots a normal life”

“Our party submits that it is weird, reprehensible and repulsive that the Buhari Presidency now seeks to turn itself into a mouthpiece of terrorists by this subtle attempt to rationalize the killing of innocent and hard working Nigerians”,

“This unpatriotic stance smacks of support for acts of terrorism and mindless killing of our compatriots by a government whose Commander-in-Chief had promised Nigerians to lead the battle against insurgents from the front”.

The statement reads, “Our party is forced to hold that attitudes such as the unpatriotic remark of the Buhari Presidency embolden insurgents in their ceaseless attacks in our country”,

“Such also provides further insights into the escalation of acts of terrorism in our country in the last five years”.

The statement further reads, “it is therefore insensitive for the Buhari presidency to have shown this huge lack of empathy, which amounts to a spat on the grave of the slain as well as an unpardonable slap on the generality of the mourning Nigerians.

Furthermore, “Perhaps this also informs why their party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), has not deemed it fit to have a word of lamentation for the death nor consolation for the bereaved”.

“Our party therefore calls on President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately withdraw the offensive statement by his Presidency and apologize to Nigerians, particularly the people of Borno state”.

“The PDP also restate our call to Mr. President to heed the demands by Nigerians to rejig our security architecture as well as replace his service chiefs with more competent hands in the interest of our nation”.