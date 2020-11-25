PDP Slams Fashola For 2023 Election Comment

By Adejumo Enock

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has condemned The Minister of Works, Babatunde Raji Fashola for comment made that PDP has nothing to offer Nigerians.



The former Lagos State Governor earlier said that PDP was not thinking well and that come 2023, PDP will taste defeat again by the ruling party because it has nothing to offer Nigerians.



While responding to the comment, PDP’s deputy national publicity secretary, Diren Odeyemi told the Minister to bury his head in shame, as he has failed in all his appointments as a public servant, First as the Minister of Power, Works and Housing and now as Minister of Works.



The PDP’s Deputy National Publicity Secretary said ” if Fashola’s attack on PDP is a campaign strategy ahead of 2023, it has failed already. If it is to mask the incompetence of his All Progressive Congress, it is dead on arrival”.



He added that APC is now doing everything to blame everyone but themselves for the woes bedevilling the nation after it has failed to keep to the promises made to Nigerians prior to the election.



Mr Odeyemi said, “Even the Lagos/Ibadan expressway is taking them eternity to fix. As Minister of Power, Fashola would be remembered for the darkness his stewardship fetched Nigerians. Let’s remind shameless Fashola that the EndSARS protest were a clear demonstration of the failure of government he has been part of since inception, to fix the challenges confronting us as a nation.



He urged the federal government to immediately tackle the security issue ravaging the country instead of playing a blaming other parties for their incompetence.



Diran said ” A minister who once said it takes a serious government to address power supply challenges in six month but failed to deliver power in four years should learn to keep his mouth shut.



“APC has failed woefully and Nigerians are fully aware of this. Rather than thinking of power beyond 2023, Fashola and his co-travellers should demonstrate purposeful leadership by impacting the lives of our people positively.