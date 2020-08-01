PDP Still Remains First Choice Party For Imo People – Ihedioha

Immediate past Governor of Imo State Emeka Ihedioha has expressed optimism that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) remains the preferred and approved political party of the people in the State, as they hope the party will be victorious in subsequent elections.

Ihedioha who disclosed this while briefing newsmen at the Nwankwo Kanu Sports Centre said that the PDP has enormous followers in the State.

According to him, “God is at the helm of affairs in the party, the next election will be won by PDP. It will remain the first choice party of people in Imo State. He added that the party’s evacuation from seat of governorship dispirited the people”.

Ihedioha urged others that have in the past left the party, to return as he believes the party is just about the people’s favourite not only in Imo, but across the country as well.

“It is expected that individuals should take note of their mistakes, fix distorted path and synergize with the party in its quest to once more rule. It is quite commendable, the way the party is preparing, assuring a progressive and transparent step towards the future”, he added.

Ihedioha Further urged the incoming Executives of the State to stay focused, imbibe discipline and remain resolute towards the daunting task that may be faced in quest to emerge victorious in the state and country.

“Once they are selected, I will orientate them of what is being expected and as well tell them that the party is for them and for the good people of Imo”, he explained.