PDP suspends Abia Commissioner, LG boss over alleged anti-party activities

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abia State, has suspended Chief Sylvanus Nwaji, the Transition Committee Chairman of Ukwa West Local Government Area of the state from the party until further notice for alleged anti-party activities

Others suspended alongside Nwaji included a Commissioner in the Board of Abia state Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (ASOPADEC), Barr. Henry Chilaka.

Speaking during the stakeholders’ meeting of the PDP in Ukwa West LGA, on Sunday, the party Chairman, Elder Dike Ogbonna, informed members that Chief S.U Nwaji and Barr. Henry Chilaka had illegally summoned a party meeting without his knowledge, a development, which he said, was against the PDP constitution.

Citing the party’s constitution, Ogbonna presented the summon for a meeting sent to him, and other members of the party by Henry Goodluck Chilaka as directed by Chief Sylvanus Nwaji.

The PDP Chairman pointed out that the party’s constitution stipulated, “It is only the party Chairman that has the powers to summon the Local Government Area Congress, which Henry and his Cohorts did severally without any iota of fear.”

He continued, “The PDP Constitution as amended, and read the offences and sanctions as follows: Commits any breach of the party’s Constitution and/or manifesto.

“Says or does anything likely to bring the party into disrepute, hatred or contempt.

“Engage in dishonest practices, defraud the party members or officials.

“Engage in any conduct likely to cause disaffection among members of the party or is likely to disrupt the peaceful, lawful and efficient conduct of the business of the party, numerous but to mention few”.

Meanwhile, leaders and members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ukwa West local government area of Abia state, have passed a vote of no confidence on the member representing Ukwa West state constituency in Abia House of Assembly, Hon. Godwin Adiele for alleged poor performances since assumption of office.

The party also in a statement on Sunday, revealed that it has resolved to kick-start the lawmaker’s recall process, saying that it would continue to hit its sledge hammer on any erring leaders and members of PDP.