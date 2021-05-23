PDP Expels Kassim Afegbua Over Allegations Against Party Leadership

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has expelled former Kassim Afegbua, a former Edo state Commissioner of Information.

Kassim Afegbua had earlier petitioned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, asking the anti-graft body to investigate alleged financial impropriety against Uche Secondus, the National of the PDP.

Afegbua accused Secondus of sundry misdeeds including alleged failure to account for the sum of N10 billion which Afegbua claimed accrued to the party from the sales of nomination forms for the 2019 general elections; a claim the party dismissed, insisting that it realized the sum of N4.6 billion and not N10 billion.



However, in a letter addressed to Secondus yesterday and signed by the Edo state chairman of the PDP, Tony Aziegbemi, the party announced Afegbua’s suspension, saying it took the decision after the former Commissioner failed to honour the party’s disciplinary committee to clear himself of allegations of anti-party activities.

