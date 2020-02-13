PDP to Buhari: Booing in Borno loss of confidence in your regime

Nigeria’s main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party, has told Nigerian Ruler, Muhammadu Buhari that the booing he received from aggrieved residents of Maiduguri, Borno State, during his visit to the city on Wednesday was confirmation of the loss of confidence in his regime.

The party also stated that it was a clear message to Buhari that Nigerians considered him responsible for the rising spate of insecurity in the country.

In a statement by the party’s spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan, PDP said, “The booing of President Buhari in Borno State is a clear message to him that Nigerians hold him responsible for the escalated insecurity in the country.

“We call on President Buhari to go beyond his sympathy visit to Borno state and take decisive steps to end the killings in that state and other parts of the country.

“Mr President should not limit his visit to Borno State but also visit other parts of the country, including Kaduna, Kano, Benue, Plateau, Yobe, Adamawa, Zamfara, Kogi, Niger, Taraba and other states to face the feelings of Nigerians as well as view the national devastation his poor handling of security and infrastructure had caused our nation.

“We charge Mr President to endeavour to go on subsequent visits by road in order to see and feel the agony Nigerians are being subjected to with the parlous state of our road infrastructure and security network.

“Our party holds that Nigerians do not deserve a distant President, who sits in the comfort of the Presidential villa and luxury jets, remaining indifferent to the pains, anguish and torments that compatriots suffer on daily basis.

“The PDP hereby calls on Mr President to quickly embark on these visits and monitor, on first hand basis, the damage which his administration has caused and for which Nigerians are demanding that he resigns and allow more competent hands to manage the affairs of our nation.”