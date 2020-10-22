PDP to Buhari, Your Speech Failed Empathy Test! We Will Fly Flags at Half Mast Nation To Mourn Victims Of Lekki Violence

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the long awaited address by President Muhammadu Buhari on protests going on the country as disappointing and detached from actual realities of violent attacks on #EndSARS protesters.

The revelation was contained in a statement signed by the Party’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan.

According to the Party, President Buhari’s address in face of all the recorded killings of young Nigerians turmoil so far witnessed, destruction of properties is to say the least disappointing.

PDP and other peace lovers in the country glossed over the widely condemned killing at Lekki Toll Gate by security personnel; an incidence that drew the world’s attention to human rights abuse.

Sadly also, President Buhari remained silent on the demand by Nigerians for probe of Military operatives involved in the murder.

The address failed to inspire hope to pervading despaired citizens, drifting towards anarchy and provided no concrete solution on how to best tackle the situation and as well rein in bandits, hoodlums that unleashed chaos on peaceful protesters.

The address had no correlation with the ongoing crisis after waiting long to hear Mr. President’s address.

Nigerians expected Mr President to lead by example in overhauling the security outfit of the country so as to make it meet demands of respect for rules of engagement.

PDP believes also that President Buhari failed to heal wounds and offer hope to the already despaired in a way of opening our economy so it can accommodate unemployed youths, as well as address hunger present so far in the land.

However, in unionism with Nigerians, and honour of victims of Lekki Toll Gate, our party has ordered that our flags in all our offices be flown at half-mast for period of one week, starting from Friday, October 23, 2020.

“We further enjoin men and women to combine efforts and pray for our country so God can elevate it from crisis threaten to shatter the citizen’s dreams.